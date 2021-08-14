Barnsley are in the hunt for an experienced midfielder and a left-back.

Barnsley are prioritising bringing in players for these positions before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

The Tykes want a new left-back to compete with Ben Williams in that area.

They are also considering a more experienced central midfielder to add more competition and depth to that department.

No names of targets have been suggested at this stage but Barnsley know what they want.

Read: Barnsley could let 2019 signing head out the exit door

Additions on radar

Markus Schopp has some talented young players at his peril in the middle of the park such as Callum Styles, Romal Palmer, Herbie Kane and new boy Josh Benson.

However, Alex Mowatt’s summer departure to West Bromwich Albion still leave a bit of a void and another signing would help fill it.

There is still time for the Tykes to sign some more players before the window shuts.

They have delved into the market so far this summer to sign the likes of Benson, Devante Cole, Obbi Oulare and Aaron Leya Iseka.

Read: Player released by Barnsley will not be joining Portsmouth this summer

What next

Barnsley take on Coventry City at Oakwell today in their first home game of the new Championship season.

They drew their first away game of the campaign 1-1 at Cardiff City last weekend.

Schopp will be welcomed by their home fans for the first time in a competitive fixture and will be looking to put on a show with his new side.