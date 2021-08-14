Charlton Athletic are back in league action today against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

Charlton Athletic have their first away game of the new season and will have their travelling away fans back.

The Addicks drew the opening day of the campaign 0-0 at home to newly relegated Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

They then lost 1-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday so will be eager to put that behind them with a win over Oxford this afternoon.

Teams news

Midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey remains out whilst this game is also coming too soon for Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey and Ronnie Schwartz, as per their official club website.

New signing Charlie Kirk joined on Thursday from fellow League One side Crewe Alexandra and is in contention to make his debut for the club.

Predicted line-up

(4-3-3) – Craig MacGillivray, Adam Matthews, Ryan Inniss, Akin Famewo, Chris Gunter, Albie Morgan, Sean Clare, George Dobson, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Jayden Stockley, Charlie Kirk.

Prediction

This will be a tough game for Charlton as Oxford will also be keen to get their first win of the season after drawing against Cambridge United last time out.

The U’s have made some strong signings this summer and will be looking to impress in their first game on home soil.

I expect Kirk to feature which will be exciting for the travelling Addicks fans.

Score – 1-1 – Stockley to score.