Blackburn Rovers struggled last season in the Championship and they were far from convincing in their 15th place finish.

Blackburn fans will be the first to admit that their side were indebted to the 28 goals of striker Adam Armstrong.

However, Armstrong has left Ewood Park and has swapped Lancashire for Hampshire and the Premier League with Southampton.

His goals will need to be replaced and Tony Mowbray will be well aware of that need. Mowbray has admitted interest in Southampton youngster Michael Obafemi although that deal is yet to advance.

Obafemi and his Southampton stay

Youngster Obafemi has been at St Mary’s since arriving from London side Leyton Orient and their youth set-up in 2016.

Before his time with the Os, Obafemi was on the youth books at Arsenal, Chelsea and Watford.

His progress at Southampton has seen him move through the youth ranks and into some measure of first-team action. In total, he has made 38 appearances for the Saints, scoring five goals and adding four assists.

32 of those appearances for Southampton’s senior squad have been in the Premier League.

Obafemi and Blackburn – no movement yet

Despite Tony Mowbray admitting a degree of interest in Obafemi, there has been nothing more concrete than that so far.

That is summed up by the following tweet from talkSPORT presenter Alex Crook:

No agreement between Michael Obafemi and #Rovers at this stage despite a willingness from #SaintsFC to get the deal done. Lots of other Championship interest including #AFCB and #FulhamFC — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) August 13, 2021

Crook’s tweet also throws a few spanners in the spokes with the “lots of other Championship interest” comment. Bournemouth and Fulham are two of those clubs he names.

Thoughts?

Blackburn need to replace Adam Armstrong, that much is clear. Without replacing those goals from Armstrong, Rovers are only going to suffer.

Understandably, Blackburn do not want to leap headlong into spending the £15million received from the sale of Adam Armstrong – 40% of which is due to Newcastle United.

If they are to bring someone in, time is of the essence. There are only 17 days left of the current transfer window.

With time being important, it is also of note that several of Blackburn’s Championship rivals are also interested in Michael Obafemi.

That should be a worry for Blackburn, especially as they are lacking firepower at the moment. With four fixtures due before the closing of the transfer window, they could do with getting a new striker in.

At the moment, Michael Obafemi is no that list. It might be prudent to push on this a little more.