Bournemouth have re-opened talks to sign former loan star Cameron Carter-Vickers on a permanent deal, claims Football Insider.

Carter-Vickers spent the whole of the 20/21 season on loan with the Cherries and despite having an injury troubled campaign, he was still one of their key players as they made the play-offs.

The defender appeared 21 times during the campaign, scoring one goal and now Scott Parker is looking to make the defender a permanent fixture at the club.

Bournemouth has originally decided not to pursue a move for the defender earlier in the window but it seems as though Parker is after some more strength in depth at the back

Where would the defender fit in?

Bournemouth started the season with a 2-2 draw against recently relegated West Brom which may well be seen as a good result as they had numerous players missing including Arnaut Danjuma, Jefferson Lerma, Steve Cook and numerous other important players.

The injury to Cook meant that Lloyd Kelly has had to fill in at centre-back despite being a natural left-back and with Cook still not back in full training, attention has turned to Carter-Vickers as he could well sort out their defensive issue.

The defender played alongside Chris Mepham numerous times last season and struck up a great partnership with the Welsh international and he would slot back in perfectly.

What would this mean for other players?

If Carter-Vickers was to join back up with the Cherries, the player most likely to make way would be Jordan Zemura. The 21-year-old has featured in both the league and cup this season after an injury to Jack Stacey but with Adam Smith back available, Zemura may be demoted if Carter-Vickers joins.

The most logical option would see Lloyd Kelly move back across to left-back with Smith deputising for Stacey at right back and a partnership of Mepham and Carter-Vickers.