Stoke City winger James McClean has been made available for transfer Michael O’Neill confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

The Stoke boss confirmed that McClean has been training with the u23’s and that he wouldn’t be a part of his plans for the season but said that no clubs have made an offer for the 32-year-old.

“James is part of the U23s,” the Stoke boss said to Stoke Sentinel. “He’s available to other clubs but as yet no club has taken up that option as far as I understand.”

McClean joined Stoke in 2018 and has made 102 league appearances for the Potters in that time but recently was left out of Stoke’s pre-season camp in Northern Ireland.

Where did it go wrong for McClean?

It isn’t much of a surprise to see the Irish winger surplus to requirements at the beginning of this season with him seemingly getting on the wrong side of O’Neill last season after playing for Ireland despite his club manager stating he wasn’t ready to return to action.

McClean also only has one-year left on his current deal and this could also be a reason that O’Neill is trying to offload the winger because any sort of fee would be better than allowing him to leave on a free in a year.

Where could McClean go?

There are a host of destinations that McClean could land at but a stumbling block may be his wages. He joined Stoke at a time where the Potters began to pay out money to the likes of Tom Ince and McClean himself.

For McClean to move on it may be a case of securing a loan move to another Championship side at a similar level to Stoke or maybe even one of the recently promoted sides.