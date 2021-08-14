After a very hard earned point at Loftus Road against Millwall last Saturday, some Rangers fans called for a certain midfield player to start the game against Hull City.

The man in question is Midfielder Andre Dozzell, after Mark Warburton opting for the more industrious Dom Ball against Gary Rowett’s side on Saturday. Fans of the west London club are wanting the left-footed attacking player to be brought into the middle of the park in order to form a dynamic midfield partnership with captain Stefan Johansen

The former Ipswich Town man showed QPR supporters what he could add to the side with a very confident and assured first half performance against League Two Leyton Orient in midweek. What stuck out mostly was his willingness to progress the ball forwards at every opportunity.

A question mark possibly facing Warburton at the minute is the fitness of the young midfielder maestro with Orient gaining control of the midfield in the second 45 on Wednesday, and Dozzell’s influence on the game fading heavily towards the later stages of the contest. Dozzell must make sure that he can maintain his engine throughout the 90 minutes, whereas with Ball, Warburton has that guaranteed therefore making him a safer selection at present.

The real question comes with whether the QPR gaffer is bold enough to take the gamble come Saturday at 2pm. With the Tigers flying high after their 4-1 thumping of Preston at Deepdale, will the R’s manager pick a more reliable yet limited player in Ball, or will he pick someone that could provide a match moment for QPR?