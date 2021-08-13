Charlton Athletic will be without Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey and Ronnie Schwartz again tomorrow.

Charlton Athletic’s clash against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium comes too soon for the trio, as per their official club website.

Midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey also remains on the sidelines as the Addicks’ only long-term absentee.

Nigel Adkins’ side travel to Oxfordshire for the first away game of the new campaign.

All eyes on the Kassam Stadium

They are looking to build on the 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day last weekend.

Charlton lost 1-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup but that result will be quickly erased if they can go and get a result against the U’s.

They will lock horns with their former boss Karl Robinson, whose side drew 1-1 on the opening day of the season against newly promoted Cambridge United.

Selection decisions

New signing Charlie Kirk is in contention to play although Adkins has been coy on whether he will be thrown straight in for his debut.

Charlton played Chris Gunter at left-back against the Owls and he could slot in there again to cover for Purrington.

Sean Clare, George Dobson, Albie Morgan and Ben Watson compensate for Gilbey’s absence in midfield, whilst Schwartz will compete with Jayden Stockley and Conor Washington for a place up top when he’s fit.