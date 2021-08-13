Bradford City boss Derek Adams has revealed summer signing Oscar Threlkeld is set to miss the Bantams’ upcoming ties with Oldham Athletic and Stevenage.

Bradford City moved to recruit the versatile Oscar Threlkeld earlier this summer, bringing him in following his departure from fellow League Two side Salford City.

Threlkeld made his first competitive appearance for the Bantams in their League Two season opener against Exeter City.

However, he managed only 45 minutes for Derek Adams side and would miss their EFL Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Now, an update has emerged on Threlkeld’s fitness ahead of Bradford City’s tie against Oldham Athletic.

Speaking with the Telegraph and Argus, Bantams boss Adams has confirmed the 26-year-old will miss their clash with the Latics and their midweek tie with Stevenage.

Here’s what he had to say about the injury:

“It’s hard to say at this moment. But he took a knock on the calf muscle that has moved around to the front of the leg and he’s just got a soreness there.”

With Threlkeld out of action for the time being, Adams and co will be hoping the summer signing can recovery from injury sooner rather than later as they look to mount a promotion push this season.

A chance for Finn Cousin-Dawson

In the wake of Threlkeld’s absence, youngster Finn Cousin-Dawson could be given a chance in Bradford City’s first-team.

He played a good amount of senior football last season and came into the side against Forest upon Threlkeld’s injury. With clashes with Oldham and Stevenage on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if the 19-year-old can make good on his chance and impress Adams.