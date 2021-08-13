Sunderland are poised to complete the signing of West Ham defender Frederik Alves on loan, it has been claimed.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is looking to bolster his defensive options before the end of the window.

Callum Doyle has already come in at centre-back, but with Arbenit Xhemajli and Jordan Willis still sidelined, Johnson is keen to add another central defender.

Now, as per the Roker Report, Frederik Alves looks set to seal a move to the Stadium of Light.

It is said that the 21-year-old centre-back is set to leave West Ham to join the Black Cats on loan in a season-long deal.

Alves joined the Hammers back in January, with David Moyes spending a little over £1m on the player. He has been in and around the club’s first-team in pre-season but looks set for a stint in League One as he looks to gain more senior experience.

Alves’ senior experience

Despite being only 21, the Danish-Brazilian defender made an impressive 50 senior appearances for former club Silkeborg IF before joining West Ham.

He is still waiting on his competitive debut for the Hammers, with his game time with the club coming for their U23s. However, a proposed loan move to the Stadium of Light will give him the perfect chance to get more acclimatised to the English game.

Johnson’s current centre-back options

While Xhemajli and Willis are sidelined, Lee Johnson does still have options at the heart of defence.

Tom Flanagan and Bailey Wright started in their EFL Cup win over Port Vale, while Flanagan started alongside Manchester City loan man Doyle against Wigan.