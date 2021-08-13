Middlesbrough are ‘set to win the race’ to sign Billericay Town’s Toyosi Olusanya, reports TEAMtalk.

Olusanya, 23 looks to be on the verge of joining Middlesbrough from National league South outfit Billericay Town.

The report from TEAMtalk also goes on to mention how Olusanya has had interest from the likes of Morecambe, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday in League One this summer.

Olusanya has spent time in both the AFC Wimbledon and Reading academies. He’s been plying his trade in the non-league for the past few seasons though, with TEAMtalk going to reveal how the winger has previously caught the eye of Manchester City and Newcastle United, with Chelsea handing him a trial in 2017 as well.

Boro’s summer overhaul

Neil Warnock’s side have let go some of their previously high-earning players and have managed to make some shrewd signings this summer.

They’ve brought in a handful of free agents including the likes of Joe Lumley and Sammy Ameobi, with Uche Ikpeazu and Martin Payero also joining for transfer fees.

Olusanya will be a hugely exciting signing – he’s obviously impressed in non-league and to have so many Football League supposedly monitor him this summer, it says a lot about his potential.

Missed chance for Sheffield Wednesday?

The Owls have now signed 13 players this summer. Darren Moore has put together one of the best transfer windows of any sides in the Football League but his side were never officially linked with Olusanya.

It’s only TEAMtalk’s emerging report today which links the Owls with Olusanya and so whether or not Moore and his recruitment team will be kicking themselves with this one, remains to be seen.

But another young and exciting addition certainly wouldn’t have gone amiss at Hillsborough.