Following a disappointing performance at home to Middlesbrough last weekend, could we see a change at left-back and see Joe Bryan come in for his first appearance of the season v Huddersfield Town today?

Antonee Robinson started last Sunday in the 1-1 draw v Boro and played the full 90 minutes, but failed to make a significant impact on the game averaging a match rating of 6.3 on SofaScore.com – the joint lowest performer on the pitch.

The American international lost possession 15 times during the game and only completed one cross, when comparing this to right back Kenny Tete who attempted 10. With having a striker like Aleksandar Mitrović who thrives upon crosses, Bryan’s ability to deliver crosses might be needed when Fulham face Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

Bryan played a key role in Fulham’s promotion-winning campaign where he scored three goals and got seven assists, having a memorable game against Brentford in the 2020 play-off final where he scored two goals.

The former Bristol City player ended last season strongly where he started the final three games of the season and also grabbed a goal at Old Trafford.

With 45 games to go, Marco Silva’s team have a long season ahead of them. Having two quality Championship left-backs we will more than likely see Robinson and Bryan interchange in the starting eleven, however there could be a change could be as soon as this weekend.