Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing has said he would “love to stay” with the Cherries amid speculation regarding a move away.

Billing, 25, spoke to the Bournemouth Daily Echo about his future with the Cherries, amid speculation with a potential move away.

Earlier this month, Premier League side Norwich City were said keen on a deal for the influential midfielder. Daniel Farke was said to have made him a priority target as he looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

However, Billing’s latest words may well have just put all that speculation to bed.

The Danish ace has stated he “would love to stay” with Bournemouth and continue to work under Scott Parker.

He added that under the management of the club’s new boss, he feels Dean Court is exactly where he needs to be. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Under Scott Parker, I would love to stay here.

“I feel like the next step I need to take with his experience and his mentality, just on the training pitch, I feel like it affects me and right now this is the right place for me to be, especially with the new gaffer.”

With Billing’s latest comments coming as a big boost to Bournemouth, it will be interesting to see if the former Huddersfield Town ace can kick on and star for the club as they look to bounce back to the Premier League.

A strong start to life under Parker

Billing has made a strong impression on Parker after just two games under his management.

So far this season, the midfielder has netted two goals in consecutive games, scoring the second goal in their season-opening draw with West Brom.

Danish midfield partnership

Alongside fellow Dane, Emiliano Marcondes, Billing has the chance to strike up an influential midfield partnership this campaign.

Parker’s midfield ranks are looking strong as they prepare to embark on a promotion push. Jefferson Lerma and Ben Pearson are both options, while 21-year-old Gavin Kilkenny has also put in some impressive performances in the early stages of Parker’s management.