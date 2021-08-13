Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has revealed he opted against offering Kyle Edwards a deal as he feels the Cherries’ options out wide are strong enough.

Bournemouth were among the sides to cast an eye over Kyle Edwards this summer as he hunted a new club.

Reading also looked at the possibility of bringing him in, but a stint training with the Royals failed to materialise into anything.

In the end, the former West Brom man was snapped up by Ipswich Town. Edwards put pen to paper on a deal with the Tractor Boys as Paul Cook prepares his side for a promotion push.

Now, insight has emerged on Edwards’ trial stint with Bournemouth, with Scott Parker opening up on the decision not to sign the 23-year-old.

Speaking with the Bournemouth Daily Echo, Cherries boss Parker moved to heap praise on Edwards. However, he revealed the club didn’t pursue a deal due to the strength they already have on the wings.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It was a tough decision. Kyle was first-class when he was in with us.

“He did very, very well. It’s one area of our squad at this present moment in time where we’re pretty strong really, in terms of numbers.

“So just didn’t feel it was right to clog up even more on the left side, or a winger, really. That’s the reason, but I wish him all the best.”

Having since sealed a move to Ipswich, Edwards will be looking to show Parker and Bournemouth what they missed out on.

A point to prove

Following his departure from West Brom, Edwards will be looking to prove himself away from the Baggies.

He had impressed in their youth ranks but struggled to make an impact in their senior side, so the forward will be looking to impress with Ipswich and prove he is up the to task of senior EFL football.

There are worse places to be if you want to prove a point than Ipswich Town. Cook is looking to get the Tractor Boys back to the Championship after two disappointing seasons of League One football, so Edwards will have the chance to star in what could be a big season at Portman Road.