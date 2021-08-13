Sheffield Wednesday youngster Ryan Galvin has sealed a loan move to National League North club Gloucester City, it has been confirmed.

Sheffield Wednesday could look to offload some of their loan talents in temporary deals before the end of the month.

Midfielder Alex Hunt is being heavily linked with a temporary move to Grimsby Town. It has also been said that fellow talents Liam Waldock and Ryan Galvin could head out on loan.

Now, it has been confirmed that the latter mentioned Garvin has sealed a short-term switch to non-league side Gloucester City.

Wednesday confirmed Galvin’s departure on their official club website, with National League North outfit Gloucester securing a deal.

The former Wigan Athletic man will spend the next month with the club, so it will be interesting to see how he fares out on loan having impressed for the Owls’ U23s side.

Galvin has been in and around Sheffield Wednesday’s first-team previously, appearing in two FA Cup games for the club.

However, this latest loan move would suggest Darren Moore and co are keen for him to pick up more experience elsewhere to help his development.

Galvin’s career to date

The 20-year-old left-back has been with Wednesday since January 2020, when he joined from Wigan Athletic.

He left the Latics without making a senior appearance but will have his eyes on a senior breakthrough at Hillsborough, having already tasted senior action with the Owls in the FA Cup.

The chance to impress

Despite his loan switch only being a month, a temporary move to Gloucester gives Galvin the chance to show he is ready for consistent first-team action having featured frequently at youth level.

Gloucester face Southport this weekend, where Galvin will be hoping to make an immediate impact.