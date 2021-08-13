Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has insisted that attacker Mark Harris is a part of his plans moving forward, playing down the chances of a move away.

Cardiff City academy graduate has been linked with a move away from the Bluebirds this summer.

League One duo Rotherham United and Fleetwood Town were both mentioned as potential suitors earlier this month (The Sun on Sunday.)

However, nothing has materialised as of yet, and now, Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy has moved to issue a firm stance regarding the interest in Harris’ services.

As quoted by Wales Online ahead of Cardiff City’s clash with Blackpool, McCarthy confirmed that there has been interest in the forward.

However, he stated that Harris is part of his plans moving forward, saying:

“Mark Harris, there’s quite a bit of interest in him.

“But, equally, he is playing in my team and in my squad, I don’t see that happening.”

As McCarthy moves to fend off interest in Harris’ services, it will be interesting to see if Rotherham, Fleetwood, or any other potential suitors look to test his resolve with a potential swoop for the Welshman before the end of the month.

Cardiff City breakthrough

Last season saw the 21-year-old forward get his first shot at nailing down a spot in Cardiff City’s senior side.

Across all competitions, he featured 17 times for the Championship outfit, netting three goals. His involvement takes him to 22 senior appearances for the club after making his way through their youth ranks.

Involvement under McCarthy

After McCarthy’s arrival earlier this year, Harris has seen his first-team action decrease somewhat. The forward was an unused substitute for the majority of the second half of last season.

However, he provided a goal and an assist in his final two games of last season and seems to have made a good impression on the Cardiff City boss this summer.