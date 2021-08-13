Sheffield United have been linked with moves for both Sampdoria’s Ronaldo Vieira and Liverpool’s Ben Davies this summer.

Slavisa Jokanovic has endured a tough first summer at Bramall Lane. The new Sheffield United manager has seemingly fended off interest in the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge but hasn’t been so active in bringing players in.

Two name shave been closely linked with the Blades though – Vieira and Davies.

What’s the latest with Ronaldo Vieira?

Yorkshire Live reported earlier in the week that last week, Vieira flew to the UK from Italy and that he was due to have a medical with Sheffield United once his quarantine period had ended.

Said medical is supposedly due to happen this weekend and so the Blades could announce Vieira as soon as Monday providing that his medical goes smoothly.

Nothing has been reported since however, and so it seems to be a case of waiting for the medical to go through now.

What’s the latest with Ben Davies?

Davies is a long-term target of Sheffield United’s. He looks set to be on the move this summer after his Liverpool exile and a move to Bramall Lane has been touted.

The latest on this front came from Jokanovic yesterday. Speaking to The Star, he said that there’s nothing new to report on his club’s pursuit of Davies.

Previously, Football Insider reported that United had made an eqneuiry to sign Davies permanenly from Liverpool, with the Reds open to offers.