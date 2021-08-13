Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has ruled out the chances of a swoop for Portsmouth’s star winger Ronan Curtis.

Cardiff City are said to have been eyeing a potential move for the Irishman this summer as he looks to seal a transfer away from Portsmouth.

Blackburn Rovers have also been credited with interest in Curtis, but nothing has materialised as of yet.

Now, Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy has moved to address the claims of his side’s interest in the Pompey ace, confirming that they will not be pursuing a deal for the player.

As quoted by Wales Online, McCarthy insisted that Cardiff “haven’t got the money” to spend £3m on bringing the 25-year-old to south Wales.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“That’s probably because he played for me in Ireland.

“We haven’t got the money to buy him. What is he, £3m? We’re not buying him. We’ve not spent anything this summer.”

With Cardiff City seemingly out of the race for Curtis’s signature, it will be interesting to see how his situation at Fratton Park pans out as we enter the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

A boost for Blackburn?

McCarthy’s words could come as a boost to Blackburn Rovers and Tony Mowbray, who have also been said keen on Curtis.

The Ewood Park outfit now have money to spend as well, following star striker Adam Armstrong’s departure to Premier League side Southampton.

Cardiff’s options on the left

The Bluebirds could do with another left-winger before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Summer signing Ryan Giles mainly operates as a left wing-back but can feature further forward if needs be. Josh Murphy is Cardiff’s main option on the left-hand side of McCarthy’s front three, so another addition in that role could be wise.