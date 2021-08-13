Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has confirmed the club have a deal for a young midfielder lined up.

The Peterborough Telegraph is reporting that the player being lined up for a move to Peterborough United is a Premier League player who the club have sought-after for some time.

Posh have endured an abysmal start to the new campaign, losing their Championship opener to Luton Town 3-0 and falling to a hefty 4-0 defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Cup.

They haven’t gone without new additions, either, bringing in nine new players. However, Peterborough aren’t looking to stop there, with another deal being lined up.

As reported by the Peterborough Telegraph and stated by manager Darren Ferguson, a young midfielder is being eyed up by the second-tier side.

Ferguson moved to address the club’s interest in the young midfielder, stating the wait is probably down to his parent club needing one or two signings of their own. Here’s what he had to say:

“We have a younger midfielder lined up.

“It’s just a case of getting him in, probably after his own club get one or two in themselves.”

It was reported by the Peterborough Telegraph earlier this week that Posh’s new midfielder could come in before this weekend’s clash with Derby County.

However, the clock is ticking if they want to seal a deal in time, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.

Another option needed

Despite already adding Jorge Grant and Ollie Norburn to their midfield ranks, another option in the middle of the park could be best.

An out-and-out defensive midfielder would be best suited, with the likes of Jack Taylor, Ethan Hamilton and new signing Grant better used slightly further forward.

Josh Knight can also play in defensive midfield, but he struggled in the role against Luton, so he may be better suited in his go-to role at centre-back in the long-term.