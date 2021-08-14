Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers face Stevenage in League Two this weekend.

After two poor results to begin the season; a 2-1 loss at the One Call Stadium against Mansfield on the opening day of the season, and a poor 2-0 exit against Cheltenham Town, Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton should bring new signing Sam Finley into the starting XI

After contracting Covid-19 early into pre-season and then picking up a knock, Finley wasn’t able to make an appearance during pre-season. Finley picked up 60 minutes for the development squad against Maidenhead United, scoring for the Gas in a 1-1 draw. Barton has said that he expects Finley to be in contention for the game against Stevenage this Saturday, along with Alex Rodman and Sam Nicholson.

Rovers fans will be anticipating the midfielder to help create some balance on the pitch and create opportunities for the likes of Thomas and Saunders to pounce on. After only registering three shots on target in the last 180 minutes of football, Finley could be the missing piece to help kick-start the season Gasheads will be hopeful for with his dynamic style and forward-thinking surely a benefit to the starting XI.

Barton’s squad need time to gel before they can be judged, with Barton going on record to say the team won’t be firing on all cylinders until Christmas. Finley is likely to be a rock in the squad and needs to showcase his ability in the first home league game of the season.