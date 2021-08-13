Swansea City are still ‘hopeful’ of signing Manchester United’s James Garner on loan this month, reports Planet Swans.

Garner, 20, is the subject of widespread transfer speculation. The midfielder spent last season on loan with both Watford and Nottingham Forest and thoroughly impressed with the latter, and now another loan move looks imminent.

Swansea City are one of a number of teams who’ve been linked with the Englishman. Sheffield United are another team being closely linked though and The Sun’s Alan Nixon reiterated the Blades’ interest just yesterday:

Sheff U are in https://t.co/6cpeYtlVu6 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 12, 2021

But Planet Swans say that, whilst the club hasn’t confirmed their ‘full interest’ in Garner, they are hopeful of completing a loan deal for him and also Ethan Laird this month.

Spanner in the works

Football Insider reported yesterday that Garner had rejected a new contract offer from Manchester United.

His current deal at Old Trafford expires next summer and United allegedly won’t allow him to leave on loan until he signs an extension.

So that’s put a spanner in the works as it stands – Sheffield United and Swansea City are both keen on Garner and so too are Forest and Stoke City, but none of those clubs can look into a loan deal for Garner until his United future is finalised.

Where – if anywhere this summer – Garner might end up is a mystery. The news of his contract rejection came as something of a shock and it’d be a real disappointment if he and his club weren’t able to come to an agreement and Garner subsequently spent the next season in the doldrums.

He’s a fine player with bags of potential, so his future and next loan move needs to be a priority for United.