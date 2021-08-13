Birmingham City plan to bring in a striker before the end of the transfer window.

Birmingham City are looking to replace Sam Cosgrove, who they have let leave on loan to Shrewsbury Town, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The Blues have brought in eight new signings so far this summer but their recruitment hasn’t stopped yet.

They intend to acquire another forward to after Cosgrove’s exit and have been linked with Nottingham Forest’s Lyle Taylor, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Lee Bowyer managed the Monserrat international at former club Charlton Athletic.

We’re looking to replace him

Birmingham are after another striker and Bowyer has said: “That’s the plan – Sam’s gone, and we’re looking to replace him. I don’t want to give too much away, but I think there might be a couple more that might be going. If that happens, we’ll see who and what position and where we have to strengthen.”

Bowyer hints that some more players may be leaving as well to clear the room in the squad for more arrivals.

Taylor on radar?

Taylor is a name being mentioned in regards to a move to Birmingham. He only moved to Nottingham Forest last year and managed six goals in 43 games in all competitions for the Reds.

He was previously a hit at Charlton and managed 36 goals in 67 games for the Addicks, playing a key role in their promotion to the Championship under Bowyer in 2019.

Taylor has also played for the likes of Millwall, AFC Bournemouth, Falkirk, Sheffield United, Scunthorpe United and AFC Wimbledon in the past.