Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has poured cold water on speculation linking Scott Dann with a return to the club.

Birmingham City have been linked with a move for their former defender over the past week.

Dann, who is 34-years-old, has been released by Crystal Palace and is currently a free agent.

He played with Bowyer with the Blues but a reunion isn’t on the cards right now.

Read: Player released by Birmingham City finds new club

Not at the moment

Bowyer has been asked about the situation and has said, as per a report by Birmingham Live: “Not at the moment. I know Scott, I played with him, he’s a lovely lad with lots of experience but I’ve not heard anything regarding Scott.”

Dann was a great servant to Crystal Palace and spent seven years on the books of the London club. He made 181 appearances for the Eagles and helped them establish themselves as a Premier League club.

He is now available and has a big decision to make on his next move in the game.

You can see why he has been linked with a return to Birmingham. He was a hit with the Midlands club during his spell there from 2009 to 2011 and helped them win the League Cup.

However, it doesn’t appear a move to St. Andrew’s is happening at this moment in time.

Read: Birmingham City keen on Nottingham Forest man

What next for the Blues

Birmingham won their opening day of the season last weekend away at Sheffield United and take on Stoke City at home tomorrow looking to make it back-to-back wins in the league.