Leeds United returned to the Premier League last season for the first time in 16 years. They did so under the hand of Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United finished in a healthy 9th place in the top tier of English football, driven by an end-of-season run and positive results.

They achieved this on the back of a typically lean, pared-down squad – the type of set-up that Bielsa prefers.

Over a 38-game campaign, this approach often stretches such a lean squad to its limits. Many observers point out that Leeds United do need strengthening and one player linked with the Whites has been Huddersfield Town starlet Lewis O’Brien.

This is a story that’s been in the news a lot recently, it is also something that writer Phil Hay comments on in his latest ‘Phil Hay Show’ podcast.

Lewis O’Brien – the interest from Leeds United

22-year-old O’Brien is an academy product at Huddersfield Town, coming up through the ranks at the club.

He’s been linked with a move to Elland Road for a while now and the Whites are said to have had one offer turned down. Local reporter Graham Smyth has commented recently that Leeds are interested in O’Brien.

Playing the formation that they do means that United have Mateusz Klich in the traditional central midfield role. Beyond him options are limited for natural midfielders to slot into a high-energy, high-press midfield role.

Smyth writes that O’Brien would fit this role, adding that the Terriers youngster has “energy to burn” with BBC Radio Leeds’ Town match summariser Matt Glennon adding that “he closes down until the 95th, 96th minute.”

Phil Hay gives latest verdict on O’Brien

Respected by the fans for his insight into Leeds United, former Yorkshire Evening Post reporter agrees that the central-midfield position is one Leeds United need to strengthen.

Hay comments directly on this adding via his ‘Phil Hay Show‘ podcast: “I think there’s still a chance that it will be Lewis O’Brien who comes.”

Hay continues by adding qualifying depth to that comment:

“The last time I was speaking there was no financial agreement there and I don’t think Leeds want to go to the sort of £8million-plus that Huddersfield are asking for him.”

He then states his thoughts about what Leeds United will be weighing up as they consider a deal:

“And it’s not so much a case of not having the money, it’s more a case of trying to properly evaluate his value and decide whether or not that is a sensible investment. But if they can get him, I think they will do.”

Thoughts?

Phil Hay knows Leeds United, he’s a trusted figure with good contact and insight at Elland Road.

When he delivers his verdict, it is often one that is a considered opinion and one that many trust.

There is recent noise that Crystal Palace are looking at O’Brien as well as Leeds United. However, Hay does appear confident that Bielsa’s side will bring him to Elland Road.

The sticking point seems to be Town’s valuation of O’Brien – one that Hay states is upwards of £8million. That sticking point could be what is holding talks back – Hay certainly thinks it is.

Yet, understandably Huddersfield will not be wanting to give up one of their prime assets cheaply. Hence, they will want to steers negotiations closer to their valuation – that is only natural.

There are 18 days left of the current transfer window. That gives Leeds United ample time to sort out a deal with their West Yorkshire neighbours, Huddersfield Town.