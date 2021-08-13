Sunderland are working hard to bring in attacking reinforcements, as per a report by the Chronicle Live.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson says they are in the market to boost their options in forward areas.

Will Grigg is facing an uncertain future at the Stadium of Light and could leave before the end of the transfer window.

The Chronicle Live’s report suggests the Black Cats won’t stand in the way of a departure to get him off the wage bill but would need to replace him.

In the market

Sunderland are in need of some attacking players following the departure of last season’s top scorer Charlie Wyke this summer.

Johnson has said: “We’re in the market, it’s as simple as that. We are working hard behind the scenes.

“It’s an area in which we have qualities, but it’s also an are where we are probably also short of a couple of those qualities that we want to go and take us to the next level.”

The League One side currently have Ross Stewart and Aiden O’Brien as their main senior options at the top of the pitch and intend to add more quality over the next couple of weeks.

What next

It will be interesting to see who Johnson moves for between now and the end of the window.

They have seen rivals like Wigan, Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town make some shrewd additions recently and will want to match them.

Sunderland started the new season with a decent 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic last weekend and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins by beating MK Dons away tomorrow.