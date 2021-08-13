Barnsley were the Championship’s ‘surprise’ side last season. They bounced back from nearly relegated to play-off challengers.

Barnsley fans will have been buoyed by last season’s showing and the resilience shown under then-boss Valerian Ismael.

Ismael has left Oakwell, headhunted by West Brom to take charge of their Championship campaign this season. He’s been replaced by Markus Schopp.

The Tykes have also seen players such as Alex Mowatt leave the South Yorkshire club. These players will need to be replaced.

As per an article in the Barnsley Chronicle, Schopp is confident that the club are in the market for further arrivals but stresses one important aspect that needs to be borne in mind.

Schopp on future arrivals at Oakwell

Speaking to the Chronicle, Barnsley boss Schopp comments on the situation at the club regarding irons in the fire for possible arrivals.

Commenting more directly on this, Schopp adds: “Hopefully we will have a couple more options in the future.”

That future needs to be decided by August 31 – the transfer deadline day. On this though, Schopp stress one thing. He says that: “It is all bout having patience. We will wait to find the right guys who can make us stronger and take us forward.”

He then continues by stressing the importance and need to keep a hold on players currently at the club, stating that he hopes “nobody leaves.”

Thoughts?

Barnsley were the Championship’s surprise package last season. That was a surprise driven by the likes of the departed Ismael and Mowatt.

Markus Schopp is wise in wanting to bring in additional players and also wise in urging patience in doing so. Knee-jerk reactions are all too common-place in football.

There is still a sizeable amount of time left of this current transfer window – 17 days to be precise. That amount of time allows for Schopp’s ‘patience mantra’ to be put in place.

Barnsley made a solid start to this season’s Championship campaign with a creditable 1-1 draw against a solid Cardiff City outfit.

However, it is a long, arduous, 46-game campaign and Schopp is right to want additional bodies to see out the season.