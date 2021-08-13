Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for more signings before the end of the transfer window.

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins says he is hoping to add a few more new faces.

The Addicks brought in winger Charlie Kirk from fellow League One side Crewe Alexandra yesterday.

They haven’t stopped their recruitment just yet and intend to bolster their ranks even further.

Read: Charlton Athletic boss Adkins on whether Kirk will play against Oxford United tomorrow

Hope for more additions

Adkins has said, as per the club’s official club website: “Every manager will be saying we want to bring a few more players in. We certainly intend to bring some more players in, to bolster a very good group of players, who are close knit, with a great pathway for the academy, just to give ourselves an opportunity before the transfer window shuts.”

Charlton have also signed Jayden Stockley, Akin Famewo, Craig MacGillivray, Sean Clare and George Dobson this summer.

They have been patient with their recruitment since the end of the last campaign and it will be interesting to see who they target next.

Read: Charlie Kirk’s first words after signing for Charlton Athletic

What next

The Addicks are still a bit light in attacking areas and could do with one or two additions in that department.

They had a few youngsters on the bench against Sheffield Wednesday which has it pros and cons. It is good for young players to get their chance in the first-team but they need a bit more depth in particular areas, especially when injuries strike.

Charlton are in action tomorrow away at Oxford United and will lock horns with their former manager Karl Robinson.