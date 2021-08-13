Lincoln City are hoping to make a couple of transfer breakthroughs over the course of the next week.

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton says they are hoping to bring in two new players over the next five or six days, as per BBC Sport Lincolnshire on Twitter (see tweet below).

The @LincolnCity_FC manager Michael Appleton is hopeful of getting 2 new players in over the next 5 or 6 days. — BBC Sport Lincolnshire (@BBCSportLincs) August 13, 2021

The Imps are looking to further bolster their ranks before the end of the transfer window.

They drew the opening day of the season 1-1 away to Gillingham last weekend

Read: Lincoln City pushing six-figure deal for Sunderland-linked defender

Who’s been linked?

Lincoln are said to be pushing for a deal to sign Dundee United defender Jamie Robson, as per a report by the Daily Record earlier this week.

The left-back only has a year left on his contract at Tannadice Park and is also being linked with fellow League One side Sunderland.

Portadown striker Lee Bonis is another name that has been mentioned over recent times.

The attacker scored 14 goals in the NIFL Premiership last season. However, reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter says his price could be too high for Appleton’s side.

Read: Recently released Lincoln City man finds new club

Signings so far

Lincoln have delved into the transfer window to bring in Josh Griffiths, Chris Maguire, Teddy Bishop, Hakeeb Adelakun, Lewis Fiorini, Dan Nlundulu and Lasse Sorensen.

They lost the Play-Off final last season and are hoping to make the step into the Championship this time around.

More signings are on the way which will certainly boost the Imps’ promotion hopes.