West Brom were relegated from last season’s Premier League after conceding a league-high 76 goals.

West Brom fans see their side starting out another Championship season but under the guiding hand of a new head coach – Valerian Ismael.

Ismael was recruited from Barnsley after an impressive season with the Tykes. He led them to the play-offs and moulded them into a dangerous side.

The Baggies opened their 2021/22 Championship campaign with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Scott Parker’s Bournemouth.

Next up for the Black Country outfit is a home game against Luton Town and, as per an article from the Daily Mail, the Baggies are set to reintroduce Sam Johnstone into the starting line-up.

Who is Sam Johnstone?

Johnstone started out his football journey at Premier League big boys Manchester United, graduating from the Under-18s to first-team reckoning in 2011.

He largely featured for the Under-23s at Old Trafford but built his reputation as a ‘keeper through a number of loan deals away from the Machester giants.

Loans to the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Preston North End and Aston Villa were enough to convince West Brom to pay £6.5million to sign him.

Since then he’s gone on to make 131 appearances for the Baggies, conceding 183 times and keeping 30 clean sheets. He has entered the final year of his current deal.

West Brom’s Johnstone plans revealed

Adrian Kajumba and Tom Collomosse’s article for the Daily Mail says that Johnstone is set to return to the starting line-up for the Luton game on Saturday.

This return to the starting line-up comes after he was named on the bench and replaced between the sticks by David Button.

They write that Johnstone is to be reinstated by West Brom despite there being a stalemate over his current contract situation.

Key details that the Mail duo add are that West Brom “are keen to discuss a new deal” with Johnstone and that the club “may even include a manageable release clause.”

This set of circumstances would mean that the Baggies would be guaranteed a transfer fee for the highly-rated Johnstone who they say is expected to leave next summer.

Thoughts?

In a bad campaign last time out for West Brom, Sam Johnstone was one of the players who shone brightly.

He’s proved that he is a dependable keeper and, despite West Brom’s relegation from the Premier League, he was a member of England’s EURO 2020 squad.

Reinstalling him to the starting line-up vs Luton Town is a sensible move by West Brom. They are also being sensible by their thinking of including a “manageable release clause” into any deal.

Other relegated clubs have set their valuations of players too high and this has scared off potential suitors.

West Brom are being sensible about this situation and they are also being realistic as to the fact that they might struggle to hold onto him next summer.