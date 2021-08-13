Rotherham United are battling other League One clubs for a striker target.

Rotherham United are in the hunt for some striking reinforcements and are looking to bring in an unnamed attacker, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

The Millers’ need for another forward could see them drop their interest in a Premier League midfielder they have also been after.

Paul Warne’s side won their opening day of the season 2-0 against Plymouth Argyle and are still eager to bring in some more additions before the end of the transfer window.

‘Best option for us’

Their boss has a striker addition in mind and has said: “I spoke to his club on Monday and they said they’re still monitoring the situation and will let us know when there’s a development. He’s the best option for us so I’m prepared to show a bit of patience, although we can’t wait forever.”

He added: “I haven’t spoken to any other targets, truth be told. He’s our number one. If that doesn’t happen we’ll have to reassess. My budget doesn’t stretch to bringing in Messi, but there’s no doubt we need strengthening up top.”

Rotherham’s business so far

Rotherham have been patient with their recruitment since dropping out of the Championship as Warne looks for the right type of characters.

The Yorkshire side have delved into the window to sign the likes of Oliver Rathbone, Shane Ferguson, Hakeem Odoffin, Ramani Edmonds-Green and Tolaji Bola.

They still feel they are a bit light up top and are waiting to see if they can bring in their ‘number one’ striker target.