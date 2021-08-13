Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins says he is deciding whether to play new signing Charlie Kirk tomorrow against Oxford United.

Charlton Athletic’s manager is ‘taking stock’ and assessing whether to throw him straight in for his debut.

Kirk, who is 23-years-old, completed his move to the Valley yesterday from Crewe Alexandra.

The Addicks forked out an undisclosed fee to sign him and have handed him a four-year contract.

Adkins coy on his plans

Asked whether he will make his debut tomorrow against Oxford, Adkins has said, as per the club’s official club website:

“He’s been at the training ground this afternoon. We’ll just take stock of the whole thing. We’re delighted he’s with us and he’ll be wanting to play as quickly as he can.”

Tomorrow is Charlton’s first away game of the new season and they will be looking to get three points under their belts after drawing the opening day against Sheffield Wednesday.

The travelling fans will be excited to see Kirk in action for the first time with Adkins saying he is keen to play as quickly as he can.

New chapter

The winger sat out of Crewe’s opening day of the campaign against Cheltenham Town last Saturday.

Kirk has spent his whole career to date on the books of the Cheshire club but has made the decision to move away for the first time to Charlton.

It will be interesting to see if he plays a part against Oxford.