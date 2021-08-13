AFC Telford United have signed Kyle Bennett following his departure from Bristol Rovers.

The National League North side have landed him ahead of their 2021/22 season, as announced by their official club website.

Bennett, who is 30-years-old, was released by Bristol Rovers at the end of the last campaign and has since been a free agent.

Notts County took him in on trial but decided against offering him a deal in the end.

Read: Swindon Town miss out on midfielder signing

New club

Telford have now swooped in and their boss, Gavin Cowen, has said: “Kyle is a fantastic signing who we are really pleased to get over the line. Kyle’s personal circumstances have meant that this is right for him in the here and now regardless of having a number of offers at league and national league level. He strengthens the squad which we will need over the course of the season”.

Bennett spent the past campaign on loan at Grimsby Town as they were relegated from League Two.

Bennett signed for Bristol Rovers in February 2018 and made 62 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with four goals.

He spent time on loan at Swindon Town in the season before last and was part of their side promoted to League One on points-per-game before heading back to the Gas.

Read: Alex Bruce signs for new club after coming out of retirement

Career to date

The winger started his career at Wolves before dropping into the lower leagues for spells with the likes of Bury, Doncaster Rovers, Crawley Town and Bradford City.

Portsmouth came calling in 2015 and he enjoyed his spell at Fratton Park, playing a key role in their League Two title win in 2017.

Bennett has now joined Telford and will be looking forward to getting plenty of game time this term.