Former Hull City and Wigan Athletic defender Alex Bruce has signed for Macclesfield FC, as announced by their official Twitter account (see tweet below).

Macclesfield FC are delighted to confirm that in addition to training with the Club and mentoring our First Team, Alex Bruce has also registered as a player at the https://t.co/fL99QEEJ4D Stadium – allowing him to play for The Silkmen if required. Welcome, Alex! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/KSFhH8FFcl — Macclesfield FC (@thesilkmen) August 12, 2021

Macclesfield have decided to register the experienced centre-back as a player.

Bruce, who is 36-years-old, last played in the Scottish Premiership for Kilmarnock before announcing his retirement in November 2020.

He is now back in the game in the North West Counties League.

Bruce racked up 358 appearances in his career and had spells with the likes of Birmingham City, Ipswich Town and Leeds United before joining Hull in 2012.

It was his dad, Steve, who signed him for the Tigers and he went on to become a key player during his time in East Yorkshire.

He made 104 appearances for Hull in all competitions and helped them win promotion to the Premier League twice and reach the FA Cup final in 2014.

Bruce left for Wigan on loan during the 2016/17 season before moving to the DW Stadium permanently via a brief detour at Bury.

He then spent a couple of years with the Latics before heading up to Scotland to join Kilmarnock.

Macclesfield have reformed following the extinction of Macclesfield Town last year and have also snapped up former Hull striker James Berry recently.

They are managed by their former midfielder Danny Whitaker and had 2000 fans at their opening day of the season against Burscough a couple of weeks ago.