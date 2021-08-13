Darlington are poised to sign Brandon Taylor following his departure from Sunderland.

Darlington are expected to announce the signing of the defender today, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Taylor, who is 22-years-old, was released by Sunderland at the end of last season.

He has been weighing up his options as a free agent over the past couple of months but has found a new club now.

Career to date

Taylor is from Gateshead and joined the Black Cats as a youngster before rising up through their academy.

He went on to become a key player for their Under-23s side and made 72 appearances in all competitions in the Premier League 2.

However, the centre-back played six times for Sunderland’s first-team before they decided to cut ties with him at the end of June.

New club beckons

Darlington are now swooping in and hope to get the deal over the line in time for their opening day of the season tomorrow.

The National League North side have recently acquired former Sunderland striker Andrew Nelson.

Darlo have a few ex-Football League players in their squad such as Louis Laing, Will Hatfield, George Smith and Jarrett Rivers.

They kick-start the new campaign against AFC Telford United at home.