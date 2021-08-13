Fulham head to Huddersfield Town in the Championship this weekend, as both sides look for their first win of the season.

Fulham started to life under Marco Silva with a 1-1 draw at home to Middlesbrough last time out, whilst Huddersfield and Derby County drew by the same score.

Silva takes his side up to West Yorkshire tomorrow afternoon but he’s already been dealt a handful of injury setbacks – West London Sport report that Tom Cairney has an ongoing knee injury and that his return date in unknown.

“He has the knee problem, so it’s a question of the next few days or weeks, but he’s an important player for us,” Silva told West London Sport.

Another injury concern in the midfield department is with Harrison Reed. He’s also set to miss this weekend’s trip to Huddersfield, but Silva says he should be back sooner than Cairney.

“His return? It will be sooner (than Cairney). It’s a different (injury) from the end of last season, but in the next few days I’ll talk with the medical staff and we can be clearer.”

Elsewhere, The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler has also confirmed that defender Terrence Kongolo will be absent this weekend and that Anthony Knockaert is a ‘doubt’ as he recovers from a back issue.

Aboubakar Kamara though has returned to training but it’s unclear where he’ll play any part in this weekend’s fixture.

Silva will be gunning for a win after letting a lead slide v Boro last time out. The absences of Reed and Kongolo will be a blow to him and that central midfield position looks especially light with Cairney out too.

Town will pose a threat and as they return to action in front of their home fans, it could make for a really tough way trip for the London club.