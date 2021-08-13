Round Two of the Championship kicks off this weekend and it’s another action-packed round of football.

Derby County travel to Peterborough United in tomorrow’s early kick-off. Posh will be gunning to put on a performance in front of their home fans after a 3-0 loss to Luton Town on the opening day, with Wayne Rooney’s Rams having drawn with Huddersfield Town.

The 3pm fixtures

There’s ten 3pm fixtures in the Championship tomorrow – Barnsley host Coventry City, Birmingham City host Stoke City, Cardiff City travel to the seaside to face Blackpool whilst Huddersfield Town host Fulham.

Hull City return to the Humber as they welcome QPR, Middlesbrough host Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers travel to The Den to face Millwall, Nottingham Forest welcome Scott Parker’s Bournemouth, Reading host Preston and West Brom welcome Luton Town.

Fulham will be an interesting watch this weekend – Marco Silva’s tenure started with a 1-1 draw at home to Middlesbrough last Sunday and so he’ll be determined to pick up his first win in charge.

QPR too – they drew with Millwall at home in their first outing and head to Hull following the Tigers’ impressive 4-1 comeback win v Preston on the opening day.

Forest v Bournemouth will be another interesting one after Chris Hughton’s side lost their opening game late on v Coventry City, and West Brom v Luton Town could be enthralling – the Hatters having momentum following their demolition of Posh and the Baggies looking for their first win under Valerien Ismael.

In the late kick-off, Swansea City host Sheffield United.

Which games are on TV?

Peterborough United v Derby County will be shown on Sky Sports Football and that kicks off at 12:30pm, and Swansea City v Sheffield United will be available on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event – that one kicks off at 8pm.