Swansea City boss Russell Martin says that he ‘wants’ Matt Grimes to stay this summer – the midfielder has been linked with all of Brighton, Fulham and Watford.

Grimes, 26, has been with Swansea City since joining from Exeter City midway through the 2014/15 season.

He’s since racked up well over 120 Championship appearances for the Swans having been a mainstay in the side for the past three seasons now – he’s featured 45 times or more in each of the last three Championship campaigns for the Swans.

Last time round he made 48 total outings in the league as Steve Cooper’s side reached the Championship play-off final and since, reports have linked Grimes with a number of clubs. Bournemouth have been mentioned, though it’s the trio of Brighton, Fulham and Watford that have been more closely linked.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Swansea’s new boss Martin has had his say on Grimes’ future:

“We want him to stay – and that won’t change. I have had a few conversations with him about it. He is settled here with his partner, he loves the area, has been at the club a long time and he has a great relationship with the fans.

“We want to retain our good players and he is certainly one of them. I think we’ve walked in and he’s thought ‘the way they want to play is probably going to suit me and I can be quite an important person in it.”

Contract dilemma

Grimes is now in the final year of his Swansea City contract. The Englishman sees his deal in South Wales expire next summer and Martin has gone on to explain how he and the Swans heir achy are hoping to get Grimes tied down to a new deal.

He told BBC Sport:

“The owners know how I feel about Matt and his role with us and (sporting director) Mark Allen sees it the same way. They understand it completely, but it has to be right for everyone and has to work within the parameters of the club.

“Hopefully we can get to that point, if we don’t it certainly won’t be for a lack of trying. We’re talking at the moment to see what we can make happen, what works for him and what works for us.

“And if there is a time when we can shake hands on something that works for everyone, brilliant – if not we just have to wait and see what happens.”

Grimes is obviously a quality Championship player. He’s been with the club for a while now but the Swans seem to be falling further away from promotion.

They came close twice under Cooper but now that he’s gone, Martin has come in and the club looks to be going about a rebuilding phase under the former MK Dons boss.

Whether Grimes will be a long-term part of that rebuild or not could largely depend on his contractual situation which, as Martin says is a waiting game.