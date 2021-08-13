Preston North End youngster Lewis Leigh has signed his first professional contract with the club, after recently being linked with all of Arsenal, Everton, Leicester City and West Ham.

Leigh, 17, joined up with Preston North End at Under-14 level following his release from Liverpool.

It was previously reported that he was ‘expected’ to sign a new deal as he had only a year left on his scholarship deal, with football.london then linking Arsenal, Everton, Leicester City and West Ham with the midfielder.

Now, Preston have confirmed Leigh’s new deal – he signs on a contract until 2024 and speaking to the club after securing his new deal, he said:

“I’m over the moon, obviously it’s a proud moment for me and my family. I’ve worked hard since I started playing football when I was very young so I’m buzzing with it.

“It’s been a long time coming, obviously it’s my hometown club as well so I’m over the moon with it.

“I’m buzzing, I’m thankful for it as well. It’s a huge show of faith from Frankie so I’m happy.”

Well played Preston

We’ve seen a lot of Premier League clubs coming in for these youngsters in the Football League this summer and those Football League clubs being able to do very little about it.

Preston though have done well to get Leigh onto a professional deal before any serious interest mounted and on a longer-term deal too.

Now they have a big of bargaining power and should Leigh start to break into the first-team this season it could really up his transfer value – fans will be gunning to see him in action should he be given the chance by Frankie McAvoy and expect the likes of Arsenal, Everton, Leicester and West Ham to keep an eye on his progression.