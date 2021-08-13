Crystal Palace have joined Leeds United in the race to sign Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien, reports Football Insider.

O’Brien, 22, has bee a summer-long target of Leeds United’s.

The Englishman became a prime target of Marcelo Bielsa’s after he missed out on Conor Gallagher to Palace and since, Huddersfield have turned down two bids for O’Brien from unnamed bidders.