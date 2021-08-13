Crystal Palace ready to oust Leeds United in race to sign Lewis O’Brien
Crystal Palace have joined Leeds United in the race to sign Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien, reports Football Insider.
O’Brien, 22, has bee a summer-long target of Leeds United’s.
The Englishman became a prime target of Marcelo Bielsa’s after he missed out on Conor Gallagher to Palace and since, Huddersfield have turned down two bids for O’Brien from unnamed bidders.
Now though, Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace are thought to be interested in signing O’Brien this summer and Yorkshire Live claim that the Eagles ‘may be more willing than Leeds’ to meet the Terriers’ £10million valuation of the midfielder.