After Preston’s dismal opening day performance against Hull City, changes are much needed in North End’s starting XI.

Apart from 15 minute spells at the beginning of each half, Preston had nothing to offer against Hull last weekend which made the game extremely comfortable for the Tigers.

Once again Preston lacked creativity in the final third which has been a huge problem specifically in the last 18 months for the squad as a whole.

However, it is not a creative midfielder or wide player who Frankie McAvoy should be looking to bring into the starting XI for Preston’s clash tomorrow against Reading.

Scott Sinclair can be the difference

The player who McAvoy should be looking to bring in is Scott Sinclair, 32, who scored a brace this week in the EFL Cup against Mansfield Town.

Sinclair did not feature in Preston’s opening day defeat to Hull as he was self isolating. Sinclair was Preston’s top goal-scorer last season with nine goals and adding him to the starting XI would add a huge goal threat back into McAvoy’s side which they were once again missing last weekend. Sinclair should replace Ched Evans in North End’s starting line up and partner Emil Riis up front who scored on the opening day as well as against Mansfield in the EFL Cup, to give the Lilywhites more potency in attack.

Although Sinclair is more of a winger and not an out and out striker, he is arguably Preston’s most clinical finisher.

A Riis and Sinclair strike partnership could work wonders for Preston and could be a much needed change from Evans playing up front who is more reliant on long balls and doesn’t have the quality which a player of Sinclair’s calibre does.