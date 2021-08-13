Liam Manning has been named as the new manager of MK Dons.

He was most recently the manager of Lommel SK in the second division of Belgium, however he left the club yesterday to take up new opportunities in England.

Manning was previously manager of the U23 sides at Ipswich Town and West Ham. He is credited with the career of England star Declan Rice from his time at the Hammers. He has since been head of the academy at New York City before leaving his role in America to take up his first first-team managerial role at Lommel with whom he guided to a surprise third-place finish in the Belgian First Division B last season.

Manning doesn’t appear to have been one of the Dons’ primary targets, however he’s seemingly impressed Liam Sweeting and Pete Winkelman in his application and interview for the job to replace Russell Martin.

He often speaks about his desire to play attractive football and keep the defenders engaged and active in game-play throughout the 90 minutes. Exactly what Martin used to preach to his players, however his and Manning’s tactics are different in a way that his football is much more direct than that of Martin’s.

Looks to be a risky appointment due to his obvious lack of experience in the EFL, however and exciting one also. Not too much of the pre-season preparations gone to waste if everything we know about Manning comes into reality at MK Dons.