Following his exciting debut against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, could AFC Wimbledon’s Henry Lawrence make his first League One start v Bolton Wanderers this weekend?

AFC Wimbledon’s move to Plough Lane is set to be complete on Saturday. After a 30-year hiatus, the phoenix club will return to its rightful home with a sell-out crowd of 9300 expected.

Two away wins to start the season against Charlton Athletic and Doncaster Rovers for Mark Robinson’s side has given him a serious selection headache for the clash. Players such as Luke McCormick and Alex Woodyard are expected to return to the 11 having being rested on Tuesday.

The big dilemma for Robinson comes at right-back. Cheye Alexander started last weekend in the role and looked impressive both defensively and going forward. However, Lawrence’s performance on Tuesday night could warrant a start on the historic occasion. The Chelsea youngster provided an assist and dominated defensively at both right-back and centre-back. Has Wimbledon’s new no.2 done enough to start this weekend?

Jack Rudoni picked up a knock to his ankle when playing Charlton on Tuesday but is expected to be available for the weekend. Paul Osew is however unavailable picking up a suspected concussion ruling him out for seven days.

For Bolton, Ian Evatt declared that Wanderers have no new injury scares and come to South London with a complete squad. Amadou Bakayoko is expected to return to the 11 with Elias Kachunga in contention to make his full debut.