After surviving by narrow margins last season, Wigan Athletic have been busy this transfer window bringing in experienced names like Charlie Wyke, Gwion Edwards and Max Power along with younger players who have a lot to offer such as Kell Watts, Stephen Humphrys and Jack Watmough.

Since joining the club from Rochdale for a fee rumoured to be around £700k, Humphrys has had a more than impressive start to life at Wigan Athletic. Humphrys totalled three goals and two assists during a spectacular pre-season. However, this wasn’t enough to secure the Mancunian a spot in the starting eleven that faced Sunderland last weekend.

Humphrys made his competitive debut for Wigan in their Carabao Cup tie against Hull City on Tuesday evening – the former Rochdale man lead the line magnificently whilst chipping in with a goal. Since joining the club, Humphrys has mainly played striker but has shown he can operate on the left-wing after an inspiring performance there against Championship opposition Preston North End.

Ultimately, Humphrys performances since joining the club more than deserve a spot in Saturday’s starting eleven against Rotherham United.

Leam Richardson has a tough job ahead of him picking his attacking players with many quality options: Lang, Humphrys, Wyke, Edwards, Gavin Massey, Will Keane and Thelo Aasgaard. It’s a good problem to have for Wigan with so many great options, but it could leave quality players like Humphrys not getting as many minutes as he’d maybe deserve.