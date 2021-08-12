Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has revealed Krystian Bielik is progressing “really well” as he recovers from his ACL injury suffered in January.

Derby County snapped up Krystian Bielik from Arsenal back in 2019, signing him in a deal that could be worth as much as £10m following a thoroughly impressive stint on loan with Charlton Athletic.

However, the Poland international’s time at Pride Park has been hampered by injury.

Bielik suffered cruciate ligament damage back in January 2020, keeping him out until October that year. Shortly after his return, the former Gunners starlet suffered another cruel injury blow, tearing his knee ligament earlier this year.

Now, an update has emerged on the 23-year-old’s recovery from Rams boss Wayne Rooney.

As quoted by the Derby Telegraph, Rooney revealed Bielik is “progressing really well”, adding that he is still a few months away from a return to action.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He is progressing really well.

“He is back outside on the pitch running but obviously it takes a long time, so he is still a few months away. The main thing for him and for us is make sure he gets back fit and right.”

Rooney went on to add that he is hoping Bielik can make a return to the side around the turn of the year, insisting that he won’t be rushing him back to action.

A huge boost

While the timescale on his return is pretty loose and in the distant future, Bielik could provide the Rams with a huge boost.

His form with Charlton helped power them to promotion in the 2018/19 season, playing a crucial role in their side. Able to feature in defensive midfield or centre-back, an in-form Bielik could be a force to be reckoned with.

Caution needed

As Rooney said, there will be no rushing Bielik back into action, and rightly so.

Having suffered two serious knee injuries and still being only 23, the Polish ace will need time to get back to full fitness and confidence before making a full return to action at Pride Park.