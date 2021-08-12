Huddersfield Town struggled last season and those struggles were reflected in their 20th place finish in last season’s Sky Bet Championship.

Huddersfield Town are entering their second season with Spaniard Carlos Corberan in charge.

Terriers fans will be looking for better fortunes than last time out and will look to the likes of Jordan Rhodes and Daniel Sinani for that upturn.

However, some of the major noise coming out of the West Yorkshire club concerns young midfielder Lewis O’Brien who is said to be a target for Premier League neighbours Leeds United.

Who is Lewis O’Brien?

O’Brien is a 22-year-old midfielder who has come up through the youth ranks at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He has progressed on to the first-team via a season-long loan at Bradford City between August 2018-May 2019. He impressed at Valley Parade, making 46 appearances for the Bantams where he scored four goals and added three assists.

During his time in the first-team at Town, O’Brien has made 82 appearances, scoring five goals and adding seven assists.

Leeds United interest – Corberan’s stance

Lewis O’Brien made 42 appearances for the Terriers last season in their stumbling and faltering campaign. In those appearances, he scored three goals and laid on a further three assists.

He’s obviously come onto the radar of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side as the Whites look to add depth to their midfield options.

Nothing concrete has come of United’s interest in O’Brien and things have not ostensibly moved forward.

However, one snippet to emerge today via Yorkshire Post writer Leon Wobschall on Twitter gives an insight from a Huddersfield perspective:

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan says there have been no talks with Leeds United target Lewis O'Brien on his future. Player had another Covid test yesterday and has finished his isolation process and CC hopeful he will return to team soon #htafc #lufc — leon wobschall (@LeonWobYP) August 12, 2021

Comment: impasse or movement?

Leeds United have gone on record, via CEO Angus Kinnear talking on the Square Ball podcast, as saying that there will be “little movement between now and the end of the season” with any incomings.

That doesn’t discount any transfer arrivals, Leeds United signed Brazilian Raphinha late in last summer’s transfer window.

From Huddersfield Town’s perspective, head coach Carlos Corberan has now stated that the club have not held any talks on O’Brien’s future at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Corberan hoping that O’Brien will return to the first-team action soon does tend to indicate that his future, short-term at least, is seen to be with the Terriers.