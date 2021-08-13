Bournemouth got off to an average start against West Brom last Friday, with both sides sharing the points equally.

Scott Parker’s side played quite entertaining football. However Bournemouth’s defence was the problem against West Brom with the side conceding twice.

Parker set up his defence with, Adam Smith, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly and Jordan Zemura. All four players were quite impressive, however the defence could do with a bit of grit and strength, especially having to battle against a Nottingham Forest side who have been known for their physicality in recent times.

Zeno Ibsen Rossi is a 20-year-old 6″4 centre back and has been at Bournemouth since 2017 where he joined from Southampton. He spent last season on loan at Kilmarnock who were in the SPFL at the time. He came back to Bournemouth at the start of this season and played in three friendlies, including a game against Chelsea. He was consistent and, again, impressed Parker, making his professional debut for Bournemouth against MK Dons in the EFL cup, and kept a clean sheet as well as helping his side to a 5-0 win.

Rossi could make a big difference to Bournemouth’s defence throughout the season. The fact that the only senior natural centre back available at the moment is Mepham, although Kelly is starting to become more of a centre back, could mean there is a chance for Rossi. His height and strength being his main attributes could help his side to a win against Forest on the weekend.