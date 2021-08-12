Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed he is open to sending defensive duo Hayden Carter and Tyler Magloire out on loan if new additions come in.

Blackburn Rovers have struggled in the transfer window this summer, with no new signings coming in so far.

Tony Mowbray is currently assessing his defensive options as he eyes the possibility of new additions before the end of the month, potentially having an impact on the immediate futures of young centre-backs Hayden Carter and Tyler Magloire.

Now, it has emerged that Rovers will consider sending the duo out on loan if new central defenders come in.

Speaking with Lancs Live, Mowbray said he believes it would be best for the likes of Carter and Magloire to pick up more senior experience in League One before coming into Blackburn’s first-team plans.

However, new defensive options will have to arrive at Blackburn before they will look to find loan clubs for both players.

He went on to add that the pair both have areas they can improve in before playing Championship football.

With Mowbray’s words in mind, it will be interesting to see how the duo’s situation pans out in the coming weeks, with loan switches a possibility

Additions needed

However, while loan switches in League One would be beneficial for the pair, new arrivals will be needed.

Mowbray currently has Darragh Lenihan, Daniel Ayala and Scott Wharton available as senior options at centre-back, so at least one more addition is needed.

New loan arrivals?

Last season, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jarrad Branthwaite both arrived on temporary deals to bolster Mowbray’s defensive ranks.

Ewood Park has proved to be a solid providing ground for young Premier League talents in recent seasons, so it will be interesting to see if any top-flight clubs trust Mowbray with any new prodigies.