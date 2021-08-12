Sunderland manager Lee Johnson spoke to the press this afternoon ahead of his side’s League One clash v MK Dons this weekend.

Sunderland travel to MK Dons this weekend where they’ll look to maintain their 100% record for the season so far.

They kicked off their campaign with a comeback win v Wigan Athletic before overcoming Port Vale in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Since then, the Black Cats have announced their fourth permanent signing of the summer in Dennis Cirkin from Tottenham Hotspur. The 18-year-old joins on a three-year deal and speaking on the arrival, Johnson told the press today:

“Delighted to have him. He’s a well-renown talent for that level and that age group. He’s obviously had some appearances for England throughout the ages and we’e managed to capitalise, I suppose, on a contractual situation and at the same time give Tottenham some value.

“We’re really happy to have him – he’s a really good player and a player that we believe we can nurture to become an even better player. He’s ready to go at this level in terms of his quality and of course we expect to be able to improve and increase that quality as well.”

Cirkin follows Jacob Carney, Alex Pritchard and Corry Evans through the doors at the Stadium of Light, with Callum Doyle joining on loan too.

Johnson has managed to make a few keen signings after a slow start to the summer but when pressed on whether he’s looking to bring in more this month, he said:

“We’re still going. We’re still active in the market. Obviously it’s always difficult to put a number on it. The main thing for me is that we come out of the window without injuries. What we don’t want to be doing is having to make a sort of rash, late signing because somebody’s gone down, then at least you know what you’ve got for that period leading up to the next window.”

One man who could play a big part in Sunderland’s season is Ross Stewart. The Scot joined midway through last season and went on to score three goals in 13 League One appearances for the Black Cats.

Since Charlie Wyke’s summer departure, Stewart has now become Johnson’s main no.9. He started and lead the line v Wigan Athletic and scored the winning goal too. Speaking on his impact, Johnson said today:

“I’ve always had total faith in Ross. We signed him, we think he’s a fantastic player. He didn’t hit the ground running, due to obviously us signing him with a hamstring [injury] but we probably wouldn’t have got him because there were other people that were higher up that would’ve taken him and put him into Championship squads or maybe SPL squads and bigger clubs. We had to pounce and capitalise and that was obviously the potential to partner for Charlie [Wyke] but also a succession plan but in a different way.”

You can hear everything from Johnson’s pre-match presser here.