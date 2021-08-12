Ethan Galbraith is said to have emerged on Doncaster Rovers’ radar, according to reports.

Doncaster. Keen on Ethan Galbraith at Man U. Loan. Great experience for lad. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 12, 2021

Ethan Galbraith has attracted loan interest from League One this summer as Manchester United look into the possibility of sending him out on a temporary basis.

The Sunderland Echo stated back in June that the young midfielder was on Sunderland’s radar as Lee Johnson eyes up new additions.

However, it has now been claimed that another third-tier side are eyeing Galbraith, with Doncaster Rovers said keen.

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed on Twitter that Richie Wellens’ side are sizing up a potential swoop for Galbraith as his parent club look to give him more experience of senior football.

Northern Irish prodigy Galbraith has very little first-team experience but could be set for a first season of senior football after impressing for Manchester United’s youth sides.

In 38 games for United’s U23s, the 20-year-old has netted five goals and chipped in with three assists.

With Doncaster eyeing a deal, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out as we enter the final weeks of the summer window.

What would Galbraith bring to Wellens’ side?

If Doncaster were able to secure a deal for the young midfielder, they would have a highly-regarded talent on their hands.

Previously drawing comparisons to Michael Carrick, Galbraith possesses an impressive passing range, looking to control the play from deep and feed the ball into attackers with through passes.

Despite his young age, he has also displayed his leadership qualities. Galbraith captained Neil Wood’s U23s side at times last season, also donning the armband for their U18s on occasion.

Not only that, but he is a versatile player, featuring as a defensive midfielder or central midfielder and even at centre-back when called upon.