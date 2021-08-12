Blackburn Rovers’ need for a striker has been highlighted more with the recent departure of Adam Armstrong to Premier League side Southampton.

Blackburn Rovers fans would be the first to admit that Armstrong was more than important for the Lancashire outfit last season. His 28-goal haul will stand testament to that.

His departure leaves Rovers with a definite hole to fill. Reports have been circulating recently linking the Ewood Park outfit to Southampton’s Irish international Michael Obafemi.

Who is Michael Obafemi?

21-year-old Obafemi is currently on the books at Southampton and has been since joining them from Leyton Orient’s youth set-up in July 2016.

Prior to that move he has seen time in the youth/academy set-ups at Premier League sides Arsenal, Chelsea and Watford.

Since arriving at the St Mary’s Stadium outfit, he has progressed through the age tiers at Southampton. He has gone on to make 38 first-team appearances for the Saints, scoring five goals and adding four assists.

That total includes 32 Premier League appearances that have returned four goals and three assists. He made four substitute appearances in last season’s Premier League.

Mowbray’s stance amidst Obafemi noise

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has admitted, as per the Irish Examiner, that “it’s something that’s been mooted” when asked of Rovers’ interest.

As per an article today, carried by the Lancashire Telegraph’s website, Mowbray expands a little on the situation with the Southampton striker.

Admitting that the possibility of a deal is still alive, Mowbray is quoted as saying “I don’t think it’s gone.”

However, he seems to dismiss talk that a deal is just around the corner. Mowbray clarifies this by saying what else is needed before a deal can be concluded.

On this point, Mowbray added:

“I don’t know the lad other than what he’s done on the football pitch from all the videos I’ve watched. I need to speak to him and get a feeling of the human being.”

Comment: Mowbray wants a holistic picture

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has admitted that the club is still interested in pursuing Southampton striker Obafemi.

Mowbray has added that seeing him on film is not enough to convince him to leap in and make an instant deal with the Saints for him.

Obafemi is entering the final year of his current deal; Blackburn has cash available after selling Armstrong to Southampton. However, 40% of that £15 million goes to Newcastle United though.

Yet, the Blackburn boss isn’t rushing headlong into a snap decision – he wants a more holistic view of the youngster first.