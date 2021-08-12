Sheffield Wednesday youngster Alex Hunt is closing in on a loan move to National League side Grimsby Town, according to reports.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is continuing to get his squad in shape for the 2021/22 campaign, with a host of players coming in and a number departing over the summer.

On Thursday morning, it was said that Moore could look to loan out some of the Owls’ young players.

Ryan Galvin, Liam Waldock and Alex Hunt were mentioned as three players who could head out on temporary deals. Now, it has been claimed that the latter mentioned Hunt is nearing a departure.

As per a report from Grimsby Live, Grimsby Town are closing in on a loan swoop for the 21-year-old.

It is said that Hunt is unlikely to break into Moore’s first-team plans at Hillsborough, so they are looking to find him a loan club where he can pick up more senior experience.

With Paul Hurst’s Grimsby an option, it will be interesting to see if the relevant parties can reach an agreement over a deal.

Hunt’s career to date

Sheffield-born hunt has been with Wednesday his entire career, working his way through the youth ranks and into the senior squad.

Overall, the central midfielder has played 14 times for the Owls, including in their FA Cup clash with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in 2020.

A chance to impress

With game time at Hillsborough likely to be limited, a loan move to Grimsby gives the young midfielder the chance to impress and make a name for himself in the National League.

Paul Hurst will be looking to get Grimsby back to the Football League as soon as possible, so a strong stint with the Mariners could help boost Hunt’s reputation.